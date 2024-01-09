North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after purchasing an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 179,048 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 495,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

