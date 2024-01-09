North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

