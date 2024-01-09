North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

