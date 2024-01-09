North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,156 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 239,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

