North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,846 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.