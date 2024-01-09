North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.