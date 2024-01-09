North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.