North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.