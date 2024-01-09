North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NIC. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

