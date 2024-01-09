North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

