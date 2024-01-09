North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.34. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,281 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

