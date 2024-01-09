North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

WFC opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

