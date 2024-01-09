North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.