North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

