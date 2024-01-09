North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

