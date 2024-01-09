North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

