North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

