Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 76,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,331. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

