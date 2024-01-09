Northern Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,942 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 107,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,072. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.