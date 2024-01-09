Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 11.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 46,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 447,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

