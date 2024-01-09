Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $84.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $86.77 and last traded at $86.77. Approximately 110,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 870,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

