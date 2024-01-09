NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Down 2.7%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 82,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 114,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

