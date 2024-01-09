NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,187,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

