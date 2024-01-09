Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.