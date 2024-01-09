NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NOW by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NOW by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

NOW Stock Down 2.5 %

DNOW stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.42. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

