NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

