Nutanix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,857 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 4,565 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,270. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

