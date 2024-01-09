Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.45% of Nutrien worth $445,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:NTR traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 1,140,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

