Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXC opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.