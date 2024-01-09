Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $182,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

