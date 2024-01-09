OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OneMedNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.02 OneMedNet Competitors $1.61 billion $85.81 million 12.81

OneMedNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,089.98% -105.91% -22.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 769 1250 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 5.96%. Given OneMedNet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s peers have a beta of 5.52, meaning that their average stock price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneMedNet peers beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

