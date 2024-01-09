Oppenheimer Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $15.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,480.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,480.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,336 shares of company stock valued at $790,680 over the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $12,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at $18,638,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

