Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 574,828 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,284,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.