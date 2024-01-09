Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.30. 171,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.29 and its 200-day moving average is $361.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.58 and a 1-year high of $419.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

