Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.23. 133,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.67 and a 200 day moving average of $388.16. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

