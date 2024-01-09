Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.39. 266,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,640. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day moving average is $319.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.