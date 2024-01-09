Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $502.28. 243,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.20 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

