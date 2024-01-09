Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 2,968,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527,705. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

