Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average of $432.88. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

