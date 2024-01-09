Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,099 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

ISRG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.53. The company had a trading volume of 194,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,754. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

