Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 116,388 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 116,388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 159,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 252.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Comcast by 44.9% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.