Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,595 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.90. 374,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,824. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

