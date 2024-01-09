Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,530 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $236.20. 155,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

