Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,142 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $208.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

