Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 34,856 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $980,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 637.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 212,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,534. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.