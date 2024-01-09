Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 54,421 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,421 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Lennar worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

