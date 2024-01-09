Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 904 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,227,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 60,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,501. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.