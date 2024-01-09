Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,494 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.22. 129,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

