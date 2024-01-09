Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 99,677 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 99,677 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.30. 2,296,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,949,247. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $91.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

