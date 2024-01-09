Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Organto Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

